Oliver McGowan draft code of practice (easy read)

The law says that all health and care staff in services that are registered with the Care Quality Commission ( CQC ) must get training on learning disability and autism, and the training should be right for the job they do.

The CQC is an organisation that checks the standard of health and social care services in England. Registered means the health and care services agree to be checked by the CQC .

The government recommends that staff get training called the Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism.

We have written new guidance called a code of practice. It explains:

what training staff need to get to follow the law

what standards the training should follow

why training is important

Until we decide on the final version of the guidance, it is called a ‘draft’. We want to know what you think about the draft guidance to help us decide on the final version.

This consultation will close on 16 October 2023.

How to send us your answers

You can answer:

for yourself

for someone else

for an organisation

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us what you think about the draft code.

Or you can print and scan this document with your answers, then email it to ndldconsultation@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can also print and post this document with your answers to:

Neurodiversity, Disability and Learning Disability team

Department of Health and Social Care

Floor 4

39 Victoria Street

London

SW1H 0EU



Find out more

If you have any questions about this consultation or would like it in another format, email ndld.consultation@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation, including how we will keep your information private and safe, as well as other documents such as an impact assessment.