Open consultation

Oliver McGowan draft code of practice

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 June 2023

Applies to England

Summary

This consultation considers the draft code and if it gives CQC registered providers the guidance needed to meet the legislative requirement to ensure all staff receive learning disability and autism training appropriate to their role.

This consultation closes at

Consultation description

This consultation considers the extent to which the Oliver McGowan code of practice on statutory learning disability and autism training (the code) provides Care Quality Commission (CQC) registered providers with the necessary guidance to meet the legislative requirement introduced by section 181 of the Health and Care Act 2022. The effect of the new requirement is that CQC-registered providers must ensure their staff receive learning disability and autism training appropriate to their role.

The views and feedback gathered from this consultation will inform the final version of the code to be laid in Parliament. We are seeking your views on the draft code and its provisions.

This consultation will run for a period of 12 weeks and is open to anyone with an interest in the draft code.

You can respond:

  • as an individual
  • on behalf of someone else
  • on behalf of an organisation

If you have any queries on this consultation or require an alternative format, email ndld.consultation@dhsc.gov.uk.

Documents

Oliver McGowan draft code of practice on statutory learning disability and autism training

HTML

Impact assessment

PDF, 1.02 MB, 68 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ways to respond

Respond online

Published 27 June 2023