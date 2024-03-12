Guidance

National flu immunisation programme plan 2024 to 2025

The annual flu letter describes the national flu immunisation programme and outlines which groups are eligible for flu vaccination.

UK Health Security Agency, NHS England, and Department of Health and Social Care
12 March 2024
12 March 2024

National flu immunisation programme 2024 to 2025 letter

The annual flu letter for 2024 to 2025 describes the national flu immunisation programme and outlines which groups are eligible for flu vaccination.

Annual letters for previous years are available from the national archives:

