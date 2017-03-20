National flu immunisation programme plan

Ref: PHE publications gateway number: GW-1266 PDF , 258KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.