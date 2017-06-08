Research and analysis

MHRA: Business Impact Target

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) assesses its regulatory impact on businesses.

Published 8 June 2017
Last updated 27 November 2020 — see all updates
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

MHRA NQRP Summary 2019/20

MS Word Document, 21.3KB

MHRA NQRP Summary 2018/19

PDF, 81.4KB, 3 pages

MHRA NQRP Summary 2017/18

PDF, 93.9KB, 3 pages

MHRA QRP Summary 2016/17

PDF, 4.39MB, 9 pages

MHRA NQRP Summary 2016/17

PDF, 297KB, 5 pages

The business impact target (BIT) is a cross-government target for the reduction of regulation on business.

Under the BIT, MHRA assesses the financial impacts on business of qualifying regulatory provisions (QRPs). QRPs are changes to regulatory practices that are described in a written ministerial statement. We assess the impacts of these changes through BIT assessments.

Any measure that falls within the +/-£5 million de minimis threshold will be out of scope of the BIT, and written up in the Non-Qualifying Regulatory provision (NQRP) summary template.

Between 13 December 2019 – 16 December 2020, there were no measures that came into force above the +/-£5m de minimis threshold; summaries of the MHRA’s NQRPs are available further above.

