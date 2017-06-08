MHRA: Business Impact Target

The business impact target ( BIT ) is a cross-government target for the reduction of regulation on business.

Under the BIT , MHRA assesses the financial impacts on business of qualifying regulatory provisions ( QRPs ). QRPs are changes to regulatory practices that are described in a written ministerial statement. We assess the impacts of these changes through BIT assessments.

Any measure that falls within the +/-£5 million de minimis threshold will be out of scope of the BIT , and written up in the Non-Qualifying Regulatory provision (NQRP) summary template.