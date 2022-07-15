Innovation Accelerator
The Innovation Accelerator service will help provide innovators access to MHRA scientific expertise and regulatory guidance, helping developers of innovative products (medicines, medical devices (including software) and blood components for transfusion) connect more dynamically with an enhanced advice and signposting service.
The Innovation Accelerator functions bring together the Innovation Office, the Regulatory Advice Service for Regenerative Medicines (RASRM), Regulatory Science and horizon scanning. It also supports the delivery of the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP).