Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Nepal on the recruitment of healthcare workers

This memorandum of understanding ( MoU ) sets out the framework under which healthcare workers from Nepal will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU includes:

general principles of recruitment

implementation

the establishment of a joint committee to oversee implementation of the provisions of the MoU

See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.

The MoU is signed on the basis that the active recruitment of health and care workers from Nepal to the UK will begin with an initial pilot phase lasting approximately 15 months.

As the first health worker recruitment agreement signed with a country on the World Health Organization Health Workforce Support and Safeguards List 2020, it is important to ensure this MoU helps manage health worker migration and is beneficial to the health worker and Nepal, as well as the NHS.

As such, during the pilot, recruitment activities will be limited to Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and its partners. No other UK employer or recruitment agency should carry out active health worker recruitment activities in Nepal.

Following the pilot, further government-to-government discussions will be held on widening recruitment to other UK employers, agencies and to include other types of health workers. Information will be updated accordingly.