Policy paper

Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Malaysia on the recruitment of healthcare workers

MoU between the governments of the UK and Malaysia on the recruitment of Malaysian healthcare workers in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 November 2021

Documents

Memorandum of understanding between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the recruitment of healthcare workers (text only)

HTML

Memorandum of understanding between the Government of Malaysia and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the recruitment of healthcare workers (signed)

PDF, 2.63MB, 10 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which healthcare workers from Malaysia will be recruited to the UK.

The MoU includes:

  • areas of cooperation
  • implementation
  • the setting up of a joint committee to coordinate implementation of the areas of cooperation

See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.

Published 11 November 2021

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do