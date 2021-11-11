Memorandum of understanding between the UK and Malaysia on the recruitment of healthcare workers
MoU between the governments of the UK and Malaysia on the recruitment of Malaysian healthcare workers in accordance with their respective existing national laws and regulations.
Documents
Details
This memorandum of understanding (MoU) sets out the framework under which healthcare workers from Malaysia will be recruited to the UK.
The MoU includes:
- areas of cooperation
- implementation
- the setting up of a joint committee to coordinate implementation of the areas of cooperation
See also the code of practice for the international recruitment of health and social care personnel.
Published 11 November 2021