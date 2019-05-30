Map
Marine Conservation Zones: South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel, in the South West of England.
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ covers an area of approximately 1,128 km2. This site is located off the northern coast of Cornwall and, although primarily in the offshore area, spans the 12 nautical miles (nm) territorial seas limit into the inshore area.
Published 31 May 2019