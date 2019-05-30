Map

Marine Conservation Zones: South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Documents

South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 676KB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ: feature map

PDF, 566KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 1.77MB, 5 pages

South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/42

Details

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

South West Approaches to the Bristol Channel MCZ covers an area of approximately 1,128 km2. This site is located off the northern coast of Cornwall and, although primarily in the offshore area, spans the 12 nautical miles (nm) territorial seas limit into the inshore area.

Published 31 May 2019

Related content