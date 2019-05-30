Map

Marine Conservation Zones: Devon Avon Estuary

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Devon Avon Estuary, in the South West of England.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Documents

Devon Avon Estuary MCZ: 2019 designation map

PDF, 1.55MB, 1 page

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Devon Avon Estuary MCZ: feature map

PDF, 2.05MB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email defra.helpline@defra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Devon Avon Estuary MCZ: factsheet

PDF, 1.37MB, 5 pages

Devon Avon Estuary MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/12

Details

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

The Devon Avon Estuary MCZ covers an area of 2 km² and is located on the south coast of Devon, in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region. The site extends from the mouth of the estuary up to a tidal weir at Aveton Gifford.

Published 31 May 2019

Related content