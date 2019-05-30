Map
Marine Conservation Zones: Devon Avon Estuary
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Devon Avon Estuary, in the South West of England.
Documents
Details
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
The Devon Avon Estuary MCZ covers an area of 2 km² and is located on the south coast of Devon, in the Western Channel and Celtic Sea region. The site extends from the mouth of the estuary up to a tidal weir at Aveton Gifford.
Published 31 May 2019