Marine Conservation Zones: Albert Field
Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Albert Field, in South West England.
This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.
Albert Field MCZ is an inshore site covering an area of approximately 192 km2. The site is located approximately 20 km south of the entrance to Poole Harbour, extending from the 6 nautical mile (nm) limit at its northern boundary to the 12 nm limit at its southern boundary.
Published 31 May 2019