Marine Conservation Zones: Albert Field

Information about the Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) designation at Albert Field, in South West England.

Published 31 May 2019
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Joint Nature Conservation Committee, and Natural England

Albert Field MCZ: 2019 designation map

Albert Field MCZ: feature map

Albert Field MCZ: factsheet

Albert Field MCZ: 2019 designation order

http://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukmo/2019/1

This inshore Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) was announced on 31 May 2019.

Albert Field MCZ is an inshore site covering an area of approximately 192 km2. The site is located approximately 20 km south of the entrance to Poole Harbour, extending from the 6 nautical mile (nm) limit at its northern boundary to the 12 nm limit at its southern boundary.

