London Somalia Conference 2017: security pact
- 11 May 2017
This pact sets out a vision of Somali-led security to provide security and protection for the people of Somalia agreed at the conference.
London Somalia Conference 11 May 2017: security pact
Details
This pact was agreed at the London Somalia Conference on 11 May 2017. It sets out an agreed vision of Somali-led security institutions and forces that are affordable, acceptable, accountable and provide the security and protection that the people of Somalia deserve and need. It complies with international humanitarian and human rights standards as part of a comprehensive approach to security.
See also the conference communique and the New Partnership for Somalia.
