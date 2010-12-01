Guidance

Defence ordnance, munitions and explosives safety and environmental management policy (JSP 520)

JSP 520 provides guidance to ensure that the risks associated with OME are as low as reasonably practicable when in use, stored, moved, and disposed.

Published 1 December 2010
Last updated 16 August 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment and Support, and Defence Safety Authority

Documents

Safety and environmental management of ordnance, munitions and explosives over the equipment acquisition cycle: Part 1: Directive

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 1 (issue 4.2) PDF, 316KB

Part 2, Volume 1: introduction, definitions, acronyms and references

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 1 (issue 4.2) PDF, 515KB

Part 2: Volume 2: process interface

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 2 (issue 4.2) PDF, 247KB

Part 2, Volume 3: safety and environmental System

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 3 (issue 4.2) PDF, 173KB

Part 2, Volume 4: roles and responsibilities

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 4 (issue 4.2) PDF, 148KB

Part 2, Volume 5: competence

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 5 (issue 4.2) PDF, 120KB

Part 2, Volume 6: OME review category

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 6 (issue 4.2) PDF, 143KB

Part 2, Volume 7: legislation compliance

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520: Part 2, Volume 7 (issue 4.2) PDF, 121KB

Part 2, Volume 8: risk management

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 8 (issue 4.2) PDF, 196KB

Part 2, Volume 9: safety and environmental case development

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 9 (issue 4.2) PDF, 443KB

Part 2, Volume 10: clearance and certificates

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 10 (issue 4.2) PDF, 219KB

Part 2, Volume 11: insensitive munitions

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 11 (issue 4.2) PDF, 242KB

Part 2, Volume 12: safety performance and feedback

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 12 (issue 4.2) PDF, 83.3KB, 10 pages

Part 2, Volume 13: OME safety review panel (OSRP) process

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 13 (issue 4.2) PDF, 300KB

Part 2, Volume 14: audit

Ref: Joint Service Publication (JSP) 520 Part 2: Volume 14 (issue 4.2) PDF, 109KB

Details

Please note that this JSP will be replaced shortly. The content is out of date and no reference or use should be made to any UK legislation quoted in this document.

This document should be used for reference purposes only and should only be used as guidance until replaced. DSA DOSR take no responsibility for the use of these documents.

This Joint Service Publication (JSP) is a guide to explain the requirements needed to demonstrate that the inherent risks from Ordnance, Munitions and Explosives (OME) are either broadly acceptable or tolerable and as low as reasonably practicable (ALARP) for the MOD, third parties and the environment. JSP 520 applies to all ordnance (weapons, delivery platforms), munitions (missiles, shells, pyrotechnics, mines, bullets, explosive charge) and explosives (propellants, energetic material).

This JSP is to be used by personnel responsible for OME employed by or contracted to the MOD, land, maritime, air and third parties.

