Military laser safety (JSP 390)

Please note that JSP 390 will be replaced shortly. The content is out of date and no reference or use should be made to any UK legislation quoted in this document. This document should be used for reference purposes only and should only be used as guidance until replaced. DSA DOSR take no responsibility for the use of these documents.

Joint Service Publication ( JSP ) 390 provides mandatory instructions on laser safety for the UK armed services and MOD establishments in the conduct of research and development, trials, procurement, training and maintenance involving the use of lasers within the UK and overseas.