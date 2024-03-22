Joint statement: Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN), 22 March 2024
Ministers of the governments of the UK and Australia met in Adelaide on 22 March 2024 for the annual Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN).
The UK’s Foreign Secretary the Rt. Hon Lord David Cameron and Defence Secretary of State the Rt. Hon Grant Shapps MP attended the 2024 Australia-UK ministerial consultations (AUKMIN) with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence the Hon Richard Marles MP.
The ministers reflected on the modernisation and transformation of the Australia-UK contemporary relationship that is responding in an agile and coordinated way to global challenges.
