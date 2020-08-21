Hospital discharge service: policy and operating model
Sets out how health and care systems should support the safe and timely discharge of people who no longer need to stay in hospital.
This document sets out how health and care systems can ensure that people:
- are discharged safely from hospital to the most appropriate place
- continue to receive the care and support they need after they leave hospital
It replaces ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital discharge service requirements’ published on 19 March 2020.
Published 21 August 2020