Hospital discharge service: policy and operating model

Sets out how health and care systems should support the safe and timely discharge of people who no longer need to stay in hospital.

Published 21 August 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Hospital discharge service: policy and operating model

PDF, 1.24MB, 48 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This document sets out how health and care systems can ensure that people:

  • are discharged safely from hospital to the most appropriate place
  • continue to receive the care and support they need after they leave hospital

It replaces ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19) hospital discharge service requirements’ published on 19 March 2020.

Published 21 August 2020

