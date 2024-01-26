Discharge from mental health inpatient settings
Sets out how health and care systems should support the discharge of people from mental health inpatient settings.
Applies to England
This document sets out how health and care systems should work together to support discharge from all mental health and learning disability and autism inpatient settings for children, young people and adults.
It sets out best practice on:
- how NHS bodies and local authorities should work closely together to support the discharge process and ensure the right support in the community, and provides clarity in relation to responsibilities
- patient and carer involvement in discharge planning
Guidance on how budgets and responsibilities should be shared to pay for section 117 aftercare (Mental Health Act 1983) is provided as an annex.
This statutory guidance applies to NHS bodies in England including:
- NHS England
- special health authorities
- NHS trusts
- NHS foundation trusts
- integrated care boards (ICBs)
- local authorities in England