Hospital discharge and community support guidance

Sets out how health and care systems should support the safe and timely discharge of people who no longer need to stay in hospital.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 March 2022

Applies to England

Please read Infection prevention and control in adult social care settings and Infection prevention and control in adult social care: COVID-19 supplement for further information on discharging people who are likely to be infectious with COVID-19 from hospital to a care home.

This document sets out how health and care systems can ensure that people:

  • are discharged safely from hospital to the most appropriate place
  • continue to receive the care and support they need after they leave hospital

