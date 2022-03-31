Hospital discharge and community support guidance
Sets out how health and care systems should support the safe and timely discharge of people who no longer need to stay in hospital.
Applies to England
Please read Infection prevention and control in adult social care settings and Infection prevention and control in adult social care: COVID-19 supplement for further information on discharging people who are likely to be infectious with COVID-19 from hospital to a care home.
This document sets out how health and care systems can ensure that people:
- are discharged safely from hospital to the most appropriate place
- continue to receive the care and support they need after they leave hospital
This is an updated version of the document published on 19 October 2021.