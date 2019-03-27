Form

Family doctor services registration form

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 March 2019
Last updated
13 September 2021 — See all updates

GMS1

PDF, 199KB, 2 pages

GMS1: user guide for GP practices

PDF, 145KB, 2 pages

Complete the GMS1 form to register with a GP.

Print and fill in the form and return it to the practice you want to register with. The form can’t be completed online.

You can also get a copy of this form from the practice.

The user guide is to help GP practices explain the form to patients.

  1. Replaced GMS1 form and user guide with new versions.

  2. Replaced GMS1 form with a new version and added user guide.

  3. First published.

