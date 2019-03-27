GMS1
Family doctor services registration form
Documents
Details
Complete the GMS1 form to register with a GP.
Print and fill in the form and return it to the practice you want to register with. The form can’t be completed online.
You can also get a copy of this form from the practice.
The user guide is to help GP practices explain the form to patients.
Last updated 13 September 2021 + show all updates
-
Replaced GMS1 form and user guide with new versions.
-
Replaced GMS1 form with a new version and added user guide.
-
First published.