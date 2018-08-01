Guidance

How the NHS charges overseas visitors for NHS hospital care

Summary of how the NHS charges overseas visitors for NHS hospital care.

This summary sets out the way the NHS charges overseas visitors for NHS hospital care. Full details of the charging regulations are set out in Overseas NHS visitors: implementing the charging regulations.

  1. Updated with information on overseas visitors accessing NHS hospital care during the transition period.

  2. Updated with information on the eligibility of overseas visitors for NHS hospital care following a no-deal Brexit.

  3. First published.

