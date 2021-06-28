Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 24 May 2021

FOI release

Freedom of Information request on the total number of Yellow Card reports related to COVID-19 vaccinations submitted (FOI 21/437)

Freedom of Information request for a copy of the 'UK MDR 2002' (FOI 21/441)

Freedom of Information request for the safety data submitted to the MHRA in respect of the Regulation 174 authorization of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca/COVID-19 Vaccine (FOI 21/445)

Freedom of Information request on groups and/or Sub Groups, comprising of experts and/or patients relating to reviews on Sodium Valproate (FOI 21/448)

Freedom of Information request on multi-functional devices and photocopiers at Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (FOI 21/451)

Freedom of Information request on the number of people who have died 3 weeks after taking the COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/452)

Freedom of Information request on I require data on the vaccine named mencevax ACWY (FOI 21/453)

FOI 21-453 PDF Attachment

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

FOI 21-453 PDF Attachment 2

PDF, 60.7KB, 32 pages

Freedom of Information request on whether having Hashimotos Thyroiditis is a a blood clot risk factor with COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/456)

Freedom of Information request on the temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/457)

Freedom of Information request on incidence rates of shoulder injury related to vaccine administration (FOI 21/463)

Freedom of Information request on interactive Drug Analysis Profiles (iDAP) for isotretinoin (FOI 21/466)

Freedom of Information request on whether Revaxis or Gardasil vaccines can cause Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (FOI 21/467)

Freedom of Information request on Public Assessment Reports (PARs) for paracetamol-only products (FOI 21/469)

Freedom of Information request on the trial of ivermectin and the approval of the clinical trial in healthy volunteers (FOI 21/470)

Freedom of Information request on the data of deaths within 28 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/472)

Freedom of Information request on cases of major thromboembolic events (blood clots) following COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/473)

Freedom of Information request on how suspected reactions reported in association with available COVID-19 vaccines are published (FOI 21/474)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines by age and gender (FOI 21/478)

Freedom of Information request on reports for patients that had Iohexol admitted at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals (FOI 21/481)

FOI 21-481 Excel Attachment

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46KB

Freedom of Information request on deaths within 28 days of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21/486)

Freedom of Information request on the numbers of deaths during the pandemic (FOI 21/487)

Freedom of Information request on questions relating to COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/490)

Freedom of Information request on ADRs for Tetra MYL the flu vaccine used in 2020/2021 (FOI 21/495)

FOI 21-495 PDF Attachment

PDF, 25.4KB, 18 pages

FOI 21-495 PDF Attachment 2

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request on adverse clotting events post COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca (FOI 21/501)

Freedom of Information request on applications for market authorisation for the active substance trabectedin (FOI 21/504)

Freedom of Information request on a member of the public's late father's treatment and Homerton Hospital’s letter of response (FOI 21/507)

Freedom of Information request on systems used to support the proactive vigilance of the COVID-19 vaccination programme (FOI 21/512)

Freedom of Information request on approval of the Novavax vaccine (FOI 21/514)

Freedom of Information request on the copper chelating agents Cufence and Cuprior (FOI 21/524)

Freedom of Information request on Desmopressin sublingual tablets (FOI 21/527)

Freedom of Information request on deaths or adverse side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/534)

Freedom of Information request on reports of adverse reactions to the Vamousse product (FOI 21/542)

Freedom of Information request on clinical trials involving 12 to 18 year olds (FOI 21/543)

Freedom of Information request on deaths from a COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/548)

Freedom of Information request on deaths following a COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/555)

Freedom of Information request on the Public Assessment Report (PAR) for Ralvo 700mg medicated plaster (FOI 21/556)

Freedom of Information request on those who died with ONLY SARS-CoV-2 on the death certificate (FOI 21/558)

Freedom of Information request on those who died with ONLY SARS-CoV-2 on the death certificate (FOI 21/561)

Freedom of Information request on those who died with ONLY SARS-CoV-2 on the death certificate (FOI 21/564)

Freedom of Information request on those who died with ONLY SARS-CoV-2 on the death certificate (FOI 21/566)

Freedom of Information request on those who died with ONLY SARS-CoV-2 on the death certificate (FOI 21/569)

