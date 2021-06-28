Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 24 May 2021
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 24 May 2021
Documents
FOI 21-453 PDF Attachment
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FOI 21-453 PDF Attachment 2
PDF, 60.7KB, 32 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FOI 21-481 Excel Attachment
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 46KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FOI 21-495 PDF Attachment
PDF, 25.4KB, 18 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
FOI 21-495 PDF Attachment 2
PDF, 117KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Published 28 June 2021