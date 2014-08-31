MHRA: requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
A list of all FOIA requests that have been answered fully or in part including requests where the agency holds no information.
Documents
Details
See this FOIA list to find out whether a request has already been made to the agency. You can do this by searching for key terms (Ctrl+F).
Send an email with the heading ‘disclosure log request’ to FOI_policy@mhra.gov.uk if you want to see the original request and reply from us. It will not be treated as a new FOIA request if it is headed correctly. When we answer these requests we will redact the identity of the original requester.
