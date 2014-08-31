MHRA: requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

See this FOIA list to find out whether a request has already been made to the agency. You can do this by searching for key terms (Ctrl+F).

Send an email with the heading ‘disclosure log request’ to FOI_policy@mhra.gov.uk if you want to see the original request and reply from us. It will not be treated as a new FOIA request if it is headed correctly. When we answer these requests we will redact the identity of the original requester.