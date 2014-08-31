FOI release

MHRA: requests under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

A list of all FOIA requests that have been answered fully or in part including requests where the agency holds no information.

Published 1 September 2014
Last updated 29 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 June - 31 December 2019

PDF, 228KB, 21 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 April – 30 June 2019

PDF, 204KB, 9 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 January – 31 March 2019

PDF, 201KB, 8 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 October – 31 December 2018

PDF, 169KB, 8 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 July – 30 September 2018

PDF, 162KB, 12 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 April – 30 June 2018

PDF, 136KB, 9 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 January – 31 March 2018

PDF, 130KB, 7 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 1 October – 31 December 2017

PDF, 199KB, 8 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 16 June - 30 September 2017

PDF, 61.2KB, 7 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 2 March - 15 June 2017

PDF, 46KB, 4 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 22 November 2016 – 1 March 2017

PDF, 174KB, 5 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 17 April 2015 - 22 November 2016

PDF, 323KB, 37 pages

MHRA FOIA request disclosure log 18 January 2005 - 31 March 2015

PDF, 1.11MB, 240 pages

Details

See this FOIA list to find out whether a request has already been made to the agency. You can do this by searching for key terms (Ctrl+F).

Send an email with the heading ‘disclosure log request’ to FOI_policy@mhra.gov.uk if you want to see the original request and reply from us. It will not be treated as a new FOIA request if it is headed correctly. When we answer these requests we will redact the identity of the original requester.

Published 1 September 2014
Last updated 29 April 2020 + show all updates

