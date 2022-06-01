Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 14 March 2022
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 March 2022
Documents
Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-415-1)
PDF, 129 KB, 1 page
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-492-1)
PDF, 23.1 KB, 16 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-492-2
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/499)
PDF, 122 KB, 5 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-037-1
PDF, 2.17 MB, 17 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-2)
PDF, 4.2 MB, 14 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-3)
PDF, 4.75 MB, 14 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037 -4)
PDF, 2.2 MB, 17 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-5)
PDF, 4.23 MB, 14 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-6)
PDF, 1.99 MB, 8 pages
Freedom of information request on (FOI 22-037 -7)
PDF, 4.73 MB, 17 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/472-1)
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742-2)
PDF, 55 KB, 6 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742 -3)
PDF, 130 KB, 25 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742 -4)
PDF, 68 KB, 17 pages
Freedom of Information request - FOI 22 742 - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Vaccine Analysis Print
PDF, 171 KB, 27 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-470- 1)
PDF, 409 KB, 11 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-470- 2)
PDF, 1.57 MB, 20 pages
Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-488-1
PDF, 64.5 KB, 33 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 480-1)
PDF, 167 KB, 49 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 480 -2)
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-1)
PDF, 58.9 KB, 31 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-2)
PDF, 117 KB, 2 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-3)
PDF, 51.5 KB, 28 pages
Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-4)
PDF, 71.1 KB, 34 pages
Details
