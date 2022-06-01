FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 14 March 2022

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 14 March 2022

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
1 June 2022

Freedom of Information request on the planned date for withdrawing emergency use authorisation of RT-PCR test for diagnosis of COIVD-19 infection in the United Kingdom (FOI 22/164)

Freedom of Information request on the different legal classifications for vaccines (FOI 21/415)

Freedom of Information request on to a syndrome known as “Post Finasteride Syndrome” caused by the drug Finasteride (FOI 22/331)

Freedom of Information on the reactions and deaths and following up to ascertain if these were due to vaccine administration or other reasons (FOI 22/227)

Freedom of Information on the reactions and deaths and following up to ascertain if these were due to vaccine administration or other reasons (FOI 22/227)

Freedom of Information request on The number of persons in the UK who had a first dose of any vaccine broken down by month and by decade of ages (FOI 22/466 )

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-415-1)

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of information request on Adverse event reactions to the Pfizer vaccine in Gibraltar since roll-out (FOI 22/492)

Freedom of Information request on all adverse event (yellow card) reports to date for all vaccines Used in UK, differentiating between inactivated and LAIV flu vaccines? (FOI 22/515)

Freedom of Information request on implementing new systems for provision of data across all medical products including vaccines (FOI 22/491)

Freedom of Information request on The IT department strategy or plans, highlights their current and future objectives (FOI 22/470)

Freedom of Information request on Incidence of stroke/TIA events in people under 30 years old following the first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/464)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-492-1)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-492-2

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/499)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/499)

Freedom of Information request on with Qualasept Limited inspection findings (FOI 22/037)

Freedom of Information request on of all inspections conducted since (3 full months) (FOI 22/469)

Freedom of Information request on medical devices in use - csv format including Supplier ; Manufacturers ; Product code ; Product description ; GTIN; Unit of Issue; Brand ; E Class and Category (FOI 22/477)

Freedom of Information request on the 8-week immunisations in use in the UK, which include: DTaP/IPV/Hib/HepB (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, haemophilus influenzae type b, and hepatitis B); Meningococcal group B (Men B); Rotavirus (FOI 22/484)

Freedom of Information request on the records of injuries and deaths by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccines (all used brands in the UK) for the past 15 years (FOI 22/480)

Freedom of Information request on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in our Yellow Card system, when it went live and the impact it has had on reporting and concomitant investigations. (FOI 22/494)

Freedom of Information request on adverse drug reactions received for COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 22/490)

Freedom of Information request on yellow Card reports for Parentrovite and Pabrinex products over time including reaction type and route of administration, specifically for intramuscular and intravenous routes of administration. ( FOI 22/498)

Freedom of Information request on safety monitoring (pharmacovigilance) on COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 22/535)

Freedom of Information request on the name, position and contact details (telephone number and email address) of the person responsible for arranging and administering the Authority’s insurances (FOI 22/536)

Freedom of Information request on information regarding COVID-19 (FOI 22/549)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-037-1

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-3)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037 -4)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-5)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-037-6)

Freedom of information request on (FOI 22-037 -7)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22/472-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742-2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742 -3)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-742 -4)

Freedom of Information request - FOI 22 742 - AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Vaccine Analysis Print

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-470- 1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22-470- 2)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22/488

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22-488-1

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 480-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 480 -2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-1)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-2)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-3)

Freedom of Information request on (FOI 22 484-4)

Freedom of Information request on FOI 22/514

