Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 21 June 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 21 June 2021

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
13 August 2021

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA's role (FOI 21-540)

Freedom of Information request on the ages and sexes of individuals who died following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-541)

Freedom of Information request on minutes of meeting held between members of the MHRA Management team between April 2020 and April 2021 (FOI 21-544)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 1

PDF, 225KB, 8 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 2

PDF, 228KB, 7 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 3

PDF, 260KB, 11 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 4

PDF, 212KB, 8 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 5

PDF, 240KB, 10 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 6

PDF, 148KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 7

PDF, 168KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 8

PDF, 161KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 9

PDF, 146KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 10

PDF, 127KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 11

PDF, 136KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 12

PDF, 130KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 13

PDF, 88.9KB, 3 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 14

PDF, 188KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 15

PDF, 108KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 16

PDF, 175KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-544) Attachment 17

PDF, 86.9KB, 4 pages

Freedom of Information request on reports of magnetism at COVID-19 vaccine injection sites (FOI 21-545)

Freedom of Information request on death statistics (FOI 21-546)

Freedom of Information request on ages of individuals who died following COVID-19 vaccination (FOI 21-549)

Freedom of Information request on ages and sexes of individuals who have CVST or other thrombosis-related events with concurrent thrombocytopenia after the second COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination (FOI 21-553)

Freedom of Information request on details of all suspected reactions associated with various vaccinations (FOI 21-557)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 1

PDF, 42KB, 25 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 2

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 3

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 4

PDF, 110KB, 49 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 5

PDF, 56.6KB, 32 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 6

PDF, 63.5KB, 33 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 7

PDF, 46.9KB, 28 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 8

PDF, 105KB, 49 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 9

PDF, 72.3KB, 38 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 10

PDF, 51.8KB, 29 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 11

PDF, 70.3KB, 37 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-557, FOI 21-563, FOI 21-565) Attachment 12

PDF, 70.4KB, 35 pages

Freedom of Information request on discrepancies in statistics of people aged 30-39 dying of a thromboembolic event with concurrent thrombocytopenia following COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination (FOI 21-559)

Freedom of Information request on details of all suspected reactions associated with various vaccinations (FOI 21-563)

Freedom of Information request on details of all suspected reactions associated with various vaccinations (FOI 21-565)

Freedom of Information request on copies of the adverse event follow-up questionnaires approved as part of the risk management plan for Forxiga (FOI 21-573)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-573)

PDF, 669KB, 34 pages

Freedom of Information request on the establishment of groups and sub-groups examining information relating to the IMMDS Review (FOI 21-580)

Freedom of Information request on guidance regarding non-parental administration of prescription only medicines without a prescription (FOI 21-581)

Freedom of Information request on the number of UK suspected thromboembolic events with concurrent thrombocytopenia ADR reports by patient age and sex both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-582)

Freedom of Information request on the number of COVID-19 related deaths by age (FOI 21-583)

Freedom of Information request on the special use of DHSC COVID-19 self-test kits (FOI 21-587)

Freedom of Information request on the special use of DHSC COVID-19 self-test kits (FOI 21-588)

Freedom of Information request on the special use of DHSC COVID-19 self-test kits (FOI 21-589)

Freedom of Information request on the special use of DHSC COVID-19 self-test kits (FOI 21-591)

Freedom of Information request on the MHRA’s process of checking and evaluating Yellow Cards, specifically with fatal reports showing discrepancies (FOI 21-593)

Freedom of Information request on the qualitative composition of Alimemazine Tartrate (FOI 21-595)

Freedom of Information request on the date the application for a clinical phase IIa study with KAND567 was received (FOI 21-597)

Freedom of Information request on technologies used by internal departments (FOI 21-602)

Freedom of Information request on Fludrocortisone 0.1mg/ml oral solution (FOI 21-606)

Freedom of Information request on interactive Drug Analysis Profile (iDAPs) for vaccinations (FOI 21-608)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-608) Attachment 1

PDF, 94.4KB, 43 pages

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-608) Attachment 2

PDF, 117KB, 2 pages

Freedom of Information request on the cases of blood clots after the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21-609)

Freedom of Information request on the Yellow Card reported side effects for the whooping cough vaccine during pregnanc and COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy and in breastfeeding mothers (FOI 21-612)

Freedom of Information request (FOI 21-612)

PDF, 262KB, 40 pages

Freedom of Information request on details of which of your emails have been seen by the Isotretinoin Expert Working Group (IEWG) and which ones have been withheld (FOI 21-618)

PDF, 148KB, 8 pages

Freedom of Information request on the marketing authorisations for Capsaicin 0.025% & 0.075% (w/w) Cream and the Risk Management Plan (FOI 21-621)

Freedom of Information request on whether the MHRA receives funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (FOI 21-624)

Freedom of Information request on the Marketing Services contract (FOI 21-644)

Freedom of Information request on any clinical study reports regarding the most commonly used product with amitriptyline (FOI 21-658)

Freedom of Information request on clinical trial data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15 (FOI 21-661)

Freedom of Information request on authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines, hospitalisations and deaths of unvaccinated people with confirmed COVID-19 re-infection, long-term trials and spike proteins (FOI 21-662)

Freedom of Information request on product licenses for OxyContin 5mg, 20mg, 40mg and 80mg prolonged-release tablets (FOI 21-665)

Freedom of Information request on Canesten HC Cream (FOI 21-667)

Freedom of Information request on temporary authorisations of COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21-674)

Freedom of Information request on clinical trial data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12-15 (FOI 21-678)

Freedom of Information request on the travel management contract for The MHRA Buyer Organisation (FOI 21-684)

See the MHRA FOI disclosure log.

See all FOI responses from the MHRA for 2021.

