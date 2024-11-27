Correspondence

Folic acid supplementation: advice to health professionals

The UK chief medical officers, chief nursing officers and chief midwifery officers have given advice on the importance of folic acid supplementation.

Department of Health and Social Care, Welsh Government, The Scottish Government and Department of Health (Northern Ireland)
27 November 2024

Folic acid supplementation: advice to health professionals from the UK chief medical officers, chief nursing officers and chief midwifery officers

This document sets out advice to healthcare professionals on the importance of folic acid supplementation for those who are planning a pregnancy or are newly pregnant.

The advice is from UK chief medical officers, UK chief nursing officers and UK chief midwifery officers and is intended for:

  • medical directors - to send to obstetricians
  • nurse directors
  • general practitioners (GPs)
  • practice nurses
  • health visitors
  • community pharmacists
  • heads of midwifery
  • directors of public health

