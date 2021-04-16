Event Research Programme - ministerial directions

The Events Research Programme aims to provide scientific data on the transmission of Covid-19 that can be used to inform the policy of reopening events in a safe environment as per the Prime Minister’s Roadmap. Researchers at the events will gather evidence associated with different settings and approaches to managing and mitigating transmission risk. The pilots will explore how different approaches to social distancing, ventilation and test-on-entry protocols could ease opening and maximise participation.

In order for these pilot events to take place, parts of The Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021 (S.I. 2021/364) need to be disapplied by the Secretary of State for both DCMS and DHSC. The power to disapply is conferred on the Secretary of State in Regulation 9 and takes the form of a direction that is required to be published online.

This means relevant restrictions such as gathering, hospitality or the requirement to wear face masks can be disapplied at a specified premise or event and for specified periods for the purpose of research into the transmission of coronavirus in controlled environments.