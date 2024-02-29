England Rare Diseases Action Plan 2024

The UK government and devolved administrations published the UK Rare Diseases Framework in January 2021, setting out a shared vision for addressing health inequalities and improving the lives of people living with rare diseases across the UK.

The framework outlined 4 key national priorities:

helping patients get a final diagnosis faster

increasing awareness among healthcare professionals

better co-ordination of care

improving access to specialist care, treatment and drugs

To turn this vision into action, each of the 4 UK nations has committed to developing nation-specific action plans detailing how these priorities will be addressed.

This is England’s third Rare Diseases Action Plan, following our commitment to publish action plans annually during the lifetime of the UK Rare Diseases Framework. This action plan has been developed in close collaboration with delivery partners across the health system and the rare disease community. The 2024 England Rare Diseases Action Plan will report on progress against our existing 29 actions as well as introducing 7 new actions to improve the lives of people with rare diseases for the year ahead.