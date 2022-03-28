Guidance

Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) delivery: guidance for local authorities in England

Government guidance for local authorities in England on the effective delivery of the Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG).

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Department of Health and Social Care
28 March 2022

Applies to England

Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) delivery: Guidance for local authorities in England

Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) delivery: Guidance for local authorities in England

This guidance is to advise local authorities in England how they can effectively and efficiently deliver Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) funded adaptations to best serve the needs of local older and disabled people.

The guidance will help local authorities to meet their responsibilities, including legal duties, and tailor local delivery to support their communities and the individual needs of disabled people, their family, and carers.

It brings together and sets out in one place existing policy frameworks, legislative duties and powers, together with recommended best practice, to help local authorities provide a best practice adaptation service to disabled tenants and residents in their area.

