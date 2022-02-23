DHSC evidence for the DDRB: pay round 2022 to 2023

The DDRB has been asked to make pay recommendations for the pay round 2022 to 2023 on uplifts for consultants, the minimum and maximum pay ranges for salaried GPs and on the pay element of dentists employed by, or providing services to, the NHS.

For the pay round 2022 to 2023 the DDRB is not being asked for pay recommendations for doctors and dentists in training or general medical practitioners. This is because pay for these groups is already agreed through multi-year pay and contract reform deals.

For specialty doctors and associate specialists ( SAS ), a multi-year pay and contract reform deal was agreed with the British Medical Association in 2020. As SAS doctors were given the choice to transfer over to the new contract, the DDRB has been asked to make a recommendation on pay for SAS doctors for 2021 to 2022 who choose not to transfer.

In making its observations and recommendations, the DDRB takes evidence from: