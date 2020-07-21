National Health Service Pay Review Body 33rd Report: 2020
Observations from the NHSPRB on Agenda for Change pay.
This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2020 to 2021. The UK Government responded to the report in Parliament. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:
- Prime Minister
- Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- First Minister of Scotland
- First Minister of Wales
- First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland
Published 21 July 2020