National Health Service Pay Review Body 33rd Report: 2020

This report sets out the NHSPRB ’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2020 to 2021. The UK Government responded to the report in Parliament. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:

Prime Minister

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

First Minister of Scotland

First Minister of Wales

First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland