National Health Service Pay Review Body 33rd Report: 2020

Observations from the NHSPRB on Agenda for Change pay.

Published 21 July 2020
From:
Office of Manpower Economics, NHS Pay Review Body, and Department of Health and Social Care

National Health Service Pay Review Body 33rd Report: 2020

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1941-7 , CP 260 PDF, 3.62MB, 172 pages

National Health Service Pay Review Body 33rd Report 2020: Executive Summary

PDF, 177KB, 10 pages

This report sets out the NHSPRB’s analysis of evidence provided by relevant organisations and makes observations on the pay of NHS staff paid under Agenda for Change for 2020 to 2021. The UK Government responded to the report in Parliament. The NHSPRB provides independent advice on the pay of NHS staff to the:

  • Prime Minister
  • Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland
  • First Minister of Wales
  • First Minister and Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland
