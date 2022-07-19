Independent report

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 50th Report: 2022

Recommendations from the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration on doctors’ and dentists’ pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, Office of Manpower Economics, and Department of Health and Social Care
19 July 2022

Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration 50th Report: 2022

This report sets out the DDRB’s analysis of evidence given by relevant organisations and makes recommendations for doctors’ and dentists’ pay and associated issues in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In this report the DDRB provides independent advice on the pay of doctors and dentists in the NHS to the:

  • Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
  • First Minister of Scotland
  • First Minister of Wales
  • First Minister of Northern Ireland
