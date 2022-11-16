Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration remit letter: 2023 to 2024
Letter about the pay round for the financial year 2023 to 2024 from the Health and Social Care Secretary to the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB).
Applies to England
This letter to the chair of the Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration (DDRB) sets out the remit from the Department of Health and Social Care to the DDRB.
It concerns the pay round for the financial year 2023 to 2024.
Published 16 November 2022