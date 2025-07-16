Departmental minute on the COVID-19 autumn 2025 vaccination programme
Departmental minute from the Department of Health and Social Care on the COVID-19 autumn 2025 vaccination programme.
Documents
Details
The advice on the COVID-19 vaccination programme for autumn 2025 was published on 13 November 2024 by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
On 16 July 2025, Ashley Dalton MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention, made a written ministerial statement about the contingent liability for the programme.