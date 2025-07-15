David Fuller inquiry: phase 2 report

This is the phase 2 report by the independent inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case. A phase 1 report presenting findings and recommendations of an investigation into how David Fuller was able to carry out inappropriate and unlawful actions in the mortuary of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and why they went apparently unnoticed, for so long, was published in November 2023.

This phase 2 report presents the findings of the inquiry’s ongoing investigations, which have looked at the broader national picture, and considered if procedures and practices in other hospital and non-hospital settings, where deceased people are kept, safeguard the security and dignity of the deceased. A phase 2 interim report on the funeral care sector was published in October 2024.

It is intended that this phase 2 report will assist the government to take essential steps to effectively safeguard the security and dignity of the deceased in all settings where they are cared for, examined or stored across England.

This report represents the conclusion of the inquiry.