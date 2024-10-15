Independent report

David Fuller inquiry: phase 2 interim report

The independent inquiry’s preliminary findings and recommendations on the funeral sector in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
15 October 2024

Independent Inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case: phase 2 interim report – funeral sector (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5001-4, HC 260

PDF, 366 KB, 68 pages

Independent Inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case: phase 2 interim report – funeral sector (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5001-4, HC 260

PDF, 226 KB, 64 pages

Independent Inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case: phase 2 interim report – funeral sector (cover for print)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5001-4, HC 260

PDF, 52.3 KB, 1 page

This is an interim report from phase 2 of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case.

Phase 2 of the inquiry considers the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS and for other settings. The inquiry has sped up its work on the funeral sector because of recent reports of cases of neglect in the sector.

It is intended that this report will assist the government and the funeral sector to take steps that assure the public that the sector is fit for purpose and will not tolerate any form of abuse or practice which compromises the security and dignity of the deceased, including that caused by neglect.

The final phase 2 report may expand on these findings.

Published 15 October 2024

