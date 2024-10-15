David Fuller inquiry: phase 2 interim report

This is an interim report from phase 2 of the independent inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case.

Phase 2 of the inquiry considers the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS and for other settings. The inquiry has sped up its work on the funeral sector because of recent reports of cases of neglect in the sector.

It is intended that this report will assist the government and the funeral sector to take steps that assure the public that the sector is fit for purpose and will not tolerate any form of abuse or practice which compromises the security and dignity of the deceased, including that caused by neglect.

The final phase 2 report may expand on these findings.