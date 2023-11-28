Independent report

David Fuller inquiry: phase 1 report

The independent inquiry’s phase 1 report on matters relating to David Fuller’s actions at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust.

Department of Health and Social Care
28 November 2023

This is the phase 1 report by the independent inquiry into the issues raised by the David Fuller case.

The inquiry has been established to investigate how David Fuller was able to carry out inappropriate and unlawful actions in the mortuary of Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and why they went apparently unnoticed, for so long.

A phase 2 report, looking at the broader national picture and the practices and procedures in place to protect the deceased in the NHS and other settings, is planned for publication at a later date.

