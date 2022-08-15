COVID-19 vaccines for autumn 2022: JCVI advice, 15 August 2022
Statement setting out the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccines for autumn 2022.
Documents
Details
This statement sets out advice from the JCVI on the use of COVID-19 vaccines during the autumn 2022 vaccination programme. The COVID-19 autumn booster programme aims to increase immunity in those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 during winter 2022 to 2023.
Published 15 August 2022