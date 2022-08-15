Independent report

COVID-19 vaccines for autumn 2022: JCVI advice, 15 August 2022

Statement setting out the latest advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccines for autumn 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
15 August 2022

JCVI statement on the COVID-19 booster vaccination programme for autumn 2022: update 15 August 2022

Annex: comparing wild-type and variant vaccine benefits for autumn 2022

This statement sets out advice from the JCVI on the use of COVID-19 vaccines during the autumn 2022 vaccination programme. The COVID-19 autumn booster programme aims to increase immunity in those at higher risk of severe COVID-19 during winter 2022 to 2023.

