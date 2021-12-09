Research and analysis

Coronavirus Vaccines - summary of Yellow Card reporting

Information received via the Yellow Card scheme that includes safety investigations carried out by the MHRA under the COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Strategy.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
9 December 2021
Coronavirus Vaccines - summary of Yellow Card reporting

Vaccine Analysis Print - COVID-19 Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine

PDF, 218 KB, 106 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Vaccine Analysis Print - COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca

PDF, 260 KB, 130 pages

Vaccine Analysis Print - COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

PDF, 107 KB, 55 pages

Vaccine Analysis Print - Brand unspecified

PDF, 68.4 KB, 38 pages

Coronavirus vaccine summary of Yellow Card reporting

PDF, 389 KB, 30 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The MHRA has played an active role in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. In relation to COVID-19 vaccines, the MHRA has authorised their supply following a rigorous review of their safety, quality and efficacy. The clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines have shown them to be effective and acceptably safe; however, as part of its statutory functions, the MHRA is responsible for monitoring these vaccines on an ongoing basis to ensure their benefits continue to outweigh any risks.

This is a requirement for all authorised medicines and vaccines in the UK. This monitoring strategy is continuous, proactive and based on a wide range of information sources, with a dedicated team of scientists reviewing information daily to look for safety issues or unexpected rare events.

This weekly report summarises information received via the Yellow Card scheme and will be published regularly to include other safety investigations carried out by the MHRA under the COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Strategy.

This report covers the period 9 December 2020 to 1 December 2021.

