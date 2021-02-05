Report of the Commission on Human Medicines Expert Working Group on COVID-19 vaccine safety surveillance

In May 2020, the Commission on Human Medicines established an Expert Working Group ( EWG ) to advise the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA ) on its safety monitoring strategy for COVID-19 vaccine(s).

The EWG held four meetings from May to October 2020, during which it considered proposals and methodologies for MHRA -led vigilance activities.

Based on this advice, the MHRA has developed, and now has in place, a four-stranded approach to vigilance, which is summarised in this report.

View the weekly report on Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine adverse reactions.