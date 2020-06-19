Coronavirus (COVID-19): letter to directors of public health from Jo Churchill
The health minister's letter thanks directors of public health and their teams for their response to COVID-19 so far.
The Minister for Prevention, Public Health and Primary Care’s letter thanks directors and their teams for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. It also references funding that has been made available to local authorities to address COVID-19-related pressures.
