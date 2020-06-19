Correspondence

Coronavirus (COVID-19): letter to directors of public health from Jo Churchill

The health minister's letter thanks directors of public health and their teams for their response to COVID-19 so far.

Published 19 June 2020
Department of Health and Social Care and Jo Churchill MP

Jo Churchill's letter to directors of public health: 4 May 2020

The Minister for Prevention, Public Health and Primary Care’s letter thanks directors and their teams for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. It also references funding that has been made available to local authorities to address COVID-19-related pressures.

