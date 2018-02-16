Transparency data
Conflict, Stabilisation and Security Fund (CSSF) Official Development Assistance (ODA) spend
This page provides data on ODA spend for April to September 2017 for each published CSSF programme.
This data records Official Development Assistance spend for each Conflict, Stabilisation and Security Fund published programme. It will be updated on a regular basis.
CSSF programmes are often working on sensitive issues and in situations with high security risks so we cannot publish details of all our work. We will not publish information that might put our staff or the staff of our implementing partners in danger.
Published 16 February 2018