Transparency data

Conflict, Stabilisation and Security Fund (CSSF) Official Development Assistance (ODA) spend

This page provides data on ODA spend for April to September 2017 for each published CSSF programme.

Published 16 February 2018
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office, Department for International Development, Home Office, Ministry of Defence, and Stabilisation Unit

Documents

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Official Development Assistance spend

ODS, 43.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: Official Development Assistance spend (XML)

, 108KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webmaster@digital.fco.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This data records Official Development Assistance spend for each Conflict, Stabilisation and Security Fund published programme. It will be updated on a regular basis.

CSSF programmes are often working on sensitive issues and in situations with high security risks so we cannot publish details of all our work. We will not publish information that might put our staff or the staff of our implementing partners in danger.

Published 16 February 2018