Clostridioides difficile infection: how to deal with the problem

Guidance on the most effective methods of prevention and control of Clostridioides difficile infection. This guidance is currently under review. Some sections of this guidance have been withdrawn.

From:
UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 December 2008
Last updated
24 October 2024 — See all updates

Documents

Clostridium difficile infection: How to deal with the problem

PDF, 1.01 MB, 116 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@ukhsa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance outlines the evidence and approaches to delivering good infection control and environmental hygiene, as well as C. difficile in the community and death certification.

Chapter 3 has been superseded by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) guidance for Clostridioides infection: antimicrobial prescribing.

Chapter 4 has been superseded by the updated antimicrobial prescribing and stewardship principles in:

Sections on the diagnosis and reporting of C. difficile infection have been superseded by the UKHSA HCAI Data Capture System.

Chapters 5, 6, and 7 on the infection prevention and control management of C. difficile in healthcare settings should be read in conjunction with the National Infection Prevention and Control Manual.

If you need to see the withdrawn chapters, you can find them on the internet archives.

