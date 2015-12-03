Form

Claim for War Pension (further condition)

Ministry of Defence and Veterans UK
Armed forces compensation and Support services for military and defence personnel and their families
3 December 2015
see all updates

This form provides information on claiming for War Pension (further condition) and how to apply.

Claim for War Pension (further condition) (WPS0002)

PDF, 1.31MB

Once the form is completed please send the form to the address noted on the form.

If you have any other enquiries you can contact the Veterans UK as detailed below.

For help and information please ring the Veterans UK helpline on Freephone: 0808 1914 218 (UK only), Overseas helpline: +44 1253 866 043

Alternatively you can write to us:

Veterans UK
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
Lancashire
FY5 3WP

