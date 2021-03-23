Child and family weight management services grant: apply for funding
Call for applications from local authorities to receive funding through the child and family weight management services grant.
Documents
Details
The child and family weight management services grant is a new grant available to local authorities to support them to expand support for children identified as above a healthy weight and their families.
Local authorities should use these documents to help with their application.
Local authorities must submit applications by 11.59pm on Friday 16 April to be considered for funding.
We particularly encourage applications from areas with high prevalence of childhood obesity and deprivation.