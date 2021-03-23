Guidance

Child and family weight management services grant: apply for funding

Call for applications from local authorities to receive funding through the child and family weight management services grant.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and Public Health England
Published:
23 March 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Guidance: child and family weight management services grant

HTML

Application form: child and family weight management services grant

ODT, 50KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Budget template: child and family weight management services grant

ODS, 13.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Child behavioural (tier 2) weight management services commissioned by local authorities: minimum dataset technical guidance for submitters

HTML

Child behavioural (tier 2) weight management services: minimum dataset reporting spreadsheet

ODS, 45.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The child and family weight management services grant is a new grant available to local authorities to support them to expand support for children identified as above a healthy weight and their families.

Local authorities should use these documents to help with their application.

Local authorities must submit applications by 11.59pm on Friday 16 April to be considered for funding.

We particularly encourage applications from areas with high prevalence of childhood obesity and deprivation.

