Child and family weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022
Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities to commission weight management services in 2021 to 2022.
Documents
Details
The child and family weight management services grant (No 31/5627) is a new ringfenced grant provided to selected local authorities to:
- test the expansion of behavioural (tier 2) weight management services for children and families
- pilot extended brief interventions to improve access to local services for children identified as overweight or living with obesity through the National Child Measurement Programme
This grant is worth £4.3 million and is available for 12 months, starting on 1 July 2021.
These documents provide information to local authorities on allocations and grant conditions following a competitive application process. For further information about this application process, see child and family weight management services grant: apply for funding.
Public Health England will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.