Guidance

Child and family weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022

Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities to commission weight management services in 2021 to 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 July 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Child and family weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022: No 31/5627

Ref: 31/5627 HTML

Annex A: local authority grant allocations 2021 to 2022

ODS, 11.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex B: grant conditions

HTML

Child behavioural (tier 2) weight management services commissioned by local authorities: minimum dataset technical guidance for submitters (final)

HTML

Child behavioural (tier 2) weight management services: minimum dataset reporting spreadsheet (final)

ODS, 46.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The child and family weight management services grant (No 31/5627) is a new ringfenced grant provided to selected local authorities to:

  • test the expansion of behavioural (tier 2) weight management services for children and families
  • pilot extended brief interventions to improve access to local services for children identified as overweight or living with obesity through the National Child Measurement Programme

This grant is worth £4.3 million and is available for 12 months, starting on 1 July 2021.

These documents provide information to local authorities on allocations and grant conditions following a competitive application process. For further information about this application process, see child and family weight management services grant: apply for funding.

Public Health England will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.

Published 1 July 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do