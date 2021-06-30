Child and family weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022

The child and family weight management services grant (No 31/5627) is a new ringfenced grant provided to selected local authorities to:

test the expansion of behavioural (tier 2) weight management services for children and families

pilot extended brief interventions to improve access to local services for children identified as overweight or living with obesity through the National Child Measurement Programme

This grant is worth £4.3 million and is available for 12 months, starting on 1 July 2021.

These documents provide information to local authorities on allocations and grant conditions following a competitive application process. For further information about this application process, see child and family weight management services grant: apply for funding.

Public Health England will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.