Chief Medical Officer’s annual report 2020: health trends and variation in England

Professor Chris Whitty highlights the importance of health surveillance in monitoring trends and prioritising areas for action.

After a brief section on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in England, the main report consists of a collection of charts that present a broad and high-level overview of the nation’s health across a range of health outcomes and public health indicators. A key theme is the variation in health that exists across different dimensions: over geographies, over time, and between groups of people.

The main report is divided into 6 chapters:

Life expectancy and population change

Mortality and morbidity

Children and young people

Wider determinants of health

Risk factors and health promotion

Preventative care and healthcare

Professor Chris Whitty’s report is independent of government and is primarily aimed at government, policymakers and healthcare and public health professionals.