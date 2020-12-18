Independent report

Chief Medical Officer’s annual report 2020: health trends and variation in England

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty’s first annual report presents an overview of the health of England’s population.

Published 18 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Professor Chris Whitty highlights the importance of health surveillance in monitoring trends and prioritising areas for action.

After a brief section on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in England, the main report consists of a collection of charts that present a broad and high-level overview of the nation’s health across a range of health outcomes and public health indicators. A key theme is the variation in health that exists across different dimensions: over geographies, over time, and between groups of people.

The main report is divided into 6 chapters:

  • Life expectancy and population change
  • Mortality and morbidity
  • Children and young people
  • Wider determinants of health
  • Risk factors and health promotion
  • Preventative care and healthcare

Professor Chris Whitty’s report is independent of government and is primarily aimed at government, policymakers and healthcare and public health professionals.

Published 18 December 2020

