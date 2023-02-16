‘Care data matters: a roadmap for better data for adult social care’ sets out the government’s roadmap for improving how we collect, share and analyse data in adult social care in England.

This builds on the commitments made in the Health and Social Care data strategy, Data saves lives, and the adult social care reform white paper, People at the Heart of Care.

The roadmap is published in draft, and we are seeking views from those involved in the delivery and commissioning of care in a professional capacity such as local authorities, care providers and other care professionals on the data needed to commission, deliver and oversee care and support.

We would also like to hear from unpaid carers, adults who draw on care and support or other members of the public who interact with social care to understand what information they need from providers and local and central government.

These views can be submitted through the feedback questionnaire (you’ll find a link to the questionnaire in Chapter 3, ‘Give your feedback’), and responses should be submitted by 31 July 2023. The feedback will be used to further develop the roadmap and shape the initiatives outlined in this document.

A final version of the roadmap will be published by the end of 2023.