Care data matters: a roadmap for better adult social care data

This document sets out the government’s roadmap for transforming adult social care data in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
20 December 2023

Applies to England

Care data matters: a roadmap for better adult social care data

Annex A: collections and data flows

Annex B: updates to the Adult Social Care Outcomes Framework (ASCOF) from April 2023

Annex C: ASCS and SACE discovery report

Annex D: adult social care client level data - DHSC approach to using the data

Details

‘Care data matters’ sets out the government’s roadmap for improving how we collect, share and analyse data in adult social care in England.

This builds on the commitments made in the Health and Social Care data strategy, Data saves lives, and the adult social care reform white paper, People at the Heart of Care.

The roadmap was initially published in draft in February 2023 to allow for a period of extensive feedback from across the sector to inform the final version. The valuable feedback we have received has allowed us to outline our collective priorities for how social care data is collected, shared and used, and how we improve the quality and availability of adult social care data, at both national and local levels.

