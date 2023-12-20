Care data matters: a roadmap for better adult social care data

‘Care data matters’ sets out the government’s roadmap for improving how we collect, share and analyse data in adult social care in England.

This builds on the commitments made in the Health and Social Care data strategy, Data saves lives, and the adult social care reform white paper, People at the Heart of Care.

The roadmap was initially published in draft in February 2023 to allow for a period of extensive feedback from across the sector to inform the final version. The valuable feedback we have received has allowed us to outline our collective priorities for how social care data is collected, shared and used, and how we improve the quality and availability of adult social care data, at both national and local levels.