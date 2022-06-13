Data saves lives: reshaping health and social care with data

This strategy sets out the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s vision for how data will be used to improve the health and care of the population in a safe, trusted and transparent way. It:

provides an overarching narrative and action plan to address the current cultural, behavioural and structural barriers in the system, with the ultimate goal of having a health and care system that is underpinned by high-quality and readily available data

marks the next steps of the discussion about how we can best utilise data for the benefit of patients, service users, and the health and care system

This strategy applies to England only

The strategy covers England only, in line with health as a devolved policy, but also sets out the government’s commitment to continue working collaboratively with the devolved administrations.

The strategy was published in draft format in June 2021 to enable full and open engagement. Feedback received during that period has informed this final version of the strategy.

