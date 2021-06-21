Data saves lives: reshaping health and social care with data (draft)

The strategy sets out the Secretary of State’s vision for how data will be used to improve the health and care of the population in a safe, trusted and transparent way. It provides an overarching narrative and action plan to address the current cultural, behavioural and structural barriers in the system with the ultimate goal of having a health and care system that is underpinned by high quality, readily available data. It marks the next steps of the discussion about how we can best utilise data for the benefit of patients, service users, and the health and care system.

The strategy is being published in draft format to enable full and open engagement on the commitments made within it, before publishing a final version of the strategy later in 2021.

We will be gathering feedback via an online survey, which will launch soon on this page.